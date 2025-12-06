Campbell recorded 12 tackles (six solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss, in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

Campbell was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps and continued to deliver on his standout campaign. He logged his fifth sack of the season in the first quarter, nearly taking down Dak Prescott in the end zone for a safety. Campbell also has double-digit tackles in three of his last four games.