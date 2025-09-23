Bates went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all five of his extra-point tries in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Bates missed a 67-yard field goal wide left as time expired in the first half, which would've been a new NFL record. The kicker rebounded in the second half, making a much more manageable 45-yarder in the fourth quarter. Bates has now gone 4-for-6 on field-goal tries, with both misses coming from 50-plus yards, over three games this year.