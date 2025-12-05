Goff completed 25 of 34 passes for 309 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing twice for minus-2 yards in the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Goff put together a solid all-around performance in a game where he had the benefit of the lead for the majority of the time, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt on the way to his third 300-yard effort of the season. The veteran signal-caller completed five passes of 20-plus yards overall, with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs serving as his top three targets and Isaac TeSlaa on the receiving end of his one touchdown pass (12 yards). Goff boasts an impressive 70.1 percent completion rate and elite 26:5 TD:INT heading into a Week 15 road clash against his old Rams squad on Dec. 14.