Goff completed 20 of 35 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

Goff turned in a decent first half, the highlight of which came on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds just prior to halftime. Things fell apart from there, however, as he managed only 68 passing yards on 19 attempts in the final two quarters as the Bears pulled away. The performance ended a four-game streak in which Goff had thrown for multiple touchdowns and also marked the first time that he's failed to throw for 200 yards in a matchup this season. He'll face a Denver defense in Week 15 that has not allowed a quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns in six consecutive games.