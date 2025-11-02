Goff completed 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions' offense wasn't as efficient as usual, but Goff still finished with a fantasy-friendly stat line while working around five sacks. The veteran signal-caller facilitated a pair of 97-yard efforts for Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he connected with LaPorta and Jameson Williams for scoring tosses of 40 and 37 yards, respectively. Goff's yardage total was his second highest of the season, and he's now thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of the last five games heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders.