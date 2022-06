Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant declined to put a timetable on Jacobs' return to the field, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Slowly working his way back from a torn ACL from last December, Jacobs did not take part in organized team activities or minicamp this spring. He's uncertain to be ready for the start of the regular season, and he doesn't seem to be on track to be much of a participant in training camp either.