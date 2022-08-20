Jackson rushed seven times for 54 yards in Saturday's 27-26 preseason win over the Colts.

Jackson averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season with the Chargers and remained effective on a per-touch basis for the Lions in this one. He's locked in a competition with Craig Reynolds -- who turned eight touches into 42 scrimmage yards Saturday -- for the third-string running back spot in Detroit. That job battle likely won't be decided before Detroit's Aug. 28 preseason finale against the Steelers.

