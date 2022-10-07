The Lions waived Austin Seibert (groin) on Friday, making Badgley the likely kicker this Sunday against New England, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Badgley spent three years with the Chargers before splitting time between the Colts and Titans last season. He was signed Tuesday after the Lions released Dominik Eberle, who was a disaster filling in for an injured Seibert in the Week 4 loss to Seattle. It's Badgley's turn now, though the Lions could start from scratch and try someone else on the other side of a Week 6 bye.