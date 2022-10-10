Smith suffered a concussion during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Smith was involved in a scary incident Sunday against New England, where he was taken off in an ambulance after he collapsed on the field. Although the 24-year-old cornerback suffered a concussion in Week 5, it's relieving to find out that further tests revealed no issues with his neck, per Pelissero. Smith logged just two defensive snaps thus far in 2022, but he'll now have extra time to clear concussion protocols with Detroit having a bye in Week 6. The Lions return to action next Sunday against the Cowboys.