LaPorta (back) didn't practice Thursday.

LaPorta has yet to mix into any drills this week due to a back injury, leaving him just one more chance to do so Friday before the Lions potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Fellow TE Brock Wright (ankle) upgraded from no activity Wednesday to limited Thursday, while Ross Dwelley, the only other player at the position on the active roster, has avoided the Lions' Week 11 injury report entirely.