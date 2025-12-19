Harper (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Harper was a full participant in practice this week and has officially cleared concussion protocol. The free safety has been cleansed of an injury designation just in time to take up the mantle of starting free safety from an injured Kerby Joseph (knee). Harper's last starting opportunity was in Week 13 against the Packers, where he totalled four tackles (one solo) through 58 defensive snaps.