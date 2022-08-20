Kennedy caught five of seven targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-26 preseason win over the Colts.

Kennedy scored from five yards out on the final play of the first half and found the end zone again on a 10-yard catch in the third quarter. Between this effort and his 104-yard outing against Atlanta in the preseason opener, Kennedy has certainly bolstered his chances of making the Lions' roster. He'll get one more chance to make his case when the Lions travel to Pittsburgh on Aug. 28 for their preseason finale.