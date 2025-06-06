Williams (leg) has not yet participated in OTAs, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

The defensive tackle and 2025 first-round pick fell to the turf field near the end of his 40-yard dash at Ohio State's pro day back in March, per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. Williams was seen walking under his own power later in the day and also tweeted that the injury wasn't serious. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that the team just wants its rookies "healthy and ready to go, full speed, come training camp," per Bianchi.