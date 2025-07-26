Williams (leg/personal) practiced with the Lions on Saturday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Williams returned to practice Thursday before being absent Friday, which was due to personal reasons, according to head coach Dan Campbell. The rookie first-round pick struggled with a leg injury during OTAs, but that looks like it's behind him with training camp underway. Williams is vying for a starting role at defensive tackle next to DJ Reader because Alim McNeill (knee) is expected to miss a few months to start the year.