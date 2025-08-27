The Browns are signing Corley to the practice squad Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Corley was waived by the Jets on Tuesday after playing just 83 snaps on offense across nine regular-season appearances last year as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick will now work to maneuver toward a similar trajectory as Elijah Moore once did, being a player who was also let go by the Jets early in his career before turning things around with the Browns -- though he was traded to Cleveland, not claimed off waivers. Corley's skillset could make him a fine complement to top Cleveland wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as long as he can continue to progress in his development.