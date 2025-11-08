Malik Davis: Signs with Dallas' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys signed Davis to their practice squad Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Davis was not claimed by another team after Dallas waived him Tuesday, and now he's back with the club's practice squad. With Javonte Williams and rookie fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue currently the only healthy running backs on the 53-man roster, Davis again could become a candidate for elevation after the Cowboys' bye in Week 10.