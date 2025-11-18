Lewis reverted to Denver's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Lewis got his third straight elevation for Sunday's Week 12 win over the Chiefs. He played 12 of the Broncos' 62 offensive snaps, working as the team's No. 3 tight end. Lewis didn't see any targets in the victory, which isn't a surprise since he's used mainly as a blocker. Denver would need to sign Lewis to the active roster for him to suit up again, as he's reached the maximum number of elevations for the campaign.