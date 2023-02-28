The Falcons released Mariota (knee) on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Mariota's release has been expected, and frees up roughly $12 million in cap space for Atlanta. The 29-year-old ended the 2022 season on IR after having been benched for Desmond Ridder, ending his only campaign with the Falcons with a 15:9 TD:INT ratio through 13 appearances. Once fully recovered from his knee procedure, Mariota will likely draw interest from teams around the league as a veteran free agent quarterback option.