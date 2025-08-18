Judon, who is a free agent, is visiting with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Judon spent the 2024 season with the Falcons, appearing in all 17 regular-season games (15 starts), and registered 41 tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and five pass breakups, including one interception, which Judon returned 27 yards for a touchdown. Judon has certainly lost a step at 33 years old and can't be relied upon as an every-down edge player at this stage of his career, but he still may have some pass-rush juice left in a sub-package role.