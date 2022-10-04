Badgley signed with the Lions' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Badgley was cut by the Bears on Monday after making all four of his field goal attempts in their loss to the Giants in Week 4. With Austin Seibert (groin) questionable for Sunday against the Patriots, Badgley would likely be the man to replace him if Seibert is unable to play.
