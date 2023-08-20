The Commanders plan to release Badgley on Sunday, a source tells Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Badgley's dismissal leaves Joey Slye as the lone kicker on Washington's roster, though the Commanders could still look to bring in some outside competition before the preseason comes to a close. After converting on all 33 of his extra-point tries and 24 of 28 field-goal attempts over 13 games between the Bears and Lions in 2022, Badgley joined the Commanders on a one-year deal in Washington in July. Even if he doesn't find an opportunity elsewhere before Week 1, the 28-year-old's body of NFL experience should allow him to catch on elsewhere at some point during the 2023 season.