Purcell announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Purcell was a free agent for the entire 2024 season despite receiving interest from teams in need of a defensive tackle. He went undrafted after spending four college seasons in Wyoming and signed with the 49ers in April of 2013. He played in eight NFL seasons, with his last five taking place in Denver, where he started in 37 of 65 games and registered 166 tackles (87 solo), including 2.5 sacks, four pass defenses and three fumble recoveries.