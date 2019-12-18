Play

Harris was promoted to the Titans' active roster Wednesday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Harris hasn't appeared in a game this season and only appeared in five a year ago, so don't expect much fantasy help from the 25-year-old linebacker. Nonetheless, the promotion is a step in the right direction as far as Harris' career is concerned, and he'll hope to get an opportunity to contribute in the final weeks of the 2019 season.

