Harris (undisclosed) signed to the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harris was waived off the Titans' injured reserve with an injury settlement in late August, but he'll return to the organization now that he's healthy. The 25-year-old saw action on special teams in two games with Tennessee in 2018.

