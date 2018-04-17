Nordly Capi: Waived by Bills
Capi was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Capi went from the Giants to injured reserve to the Bills' practice squad last season before ultimately being elevated to Buffalo's active roster and appearing in four games for the team. However, with multiple offseason signing burying Capi even further down on the depth chart, the Bills no longer have a need for Capi's services.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...