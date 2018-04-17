Capi was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Capi went from the Giants to injured reserve to the Bills' practice squad last season before ultimately being elevated to Buffalo's active roster and appearing in four games for the team. However, with multiple offseason signing burying Capi even further down on the depth chart, the Bills no longer have a need for Capi's services.

