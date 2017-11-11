Capi (hamstring) was waived off the Giants' injured reserve Friday per the NFL's transaction log.

Capi suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 and was subsequently waived by the team. He reverted to to the Giants' IR after he cleared waivers, but he and the team have since reached an injury settlement. Capi is now free to find a new opportunity once his health allows him to do so.

