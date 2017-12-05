Bills' Nordly Capi: Elevated from practice squad
Capi was promoted to the Bills' active roster Tuesday, Chris Brown of the team's official sit reports.
With top defensive end Shaq Lawson (ankle) landing on injured reserve Tuesday, the Bills will bring in Capi to add depth to the defensive line. He likely won't play much of a role in this final stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.