Beckham reportedly met with coach John Harbaugh on Monday about potentially joining the Giants, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Per the report, no deal is imminent. While Raanan indicates that there is some degree of interest on the part of the Giants -- who drafted the wideout 12th overall in 2014 -- the team would presumably need to bring the 33-year-old in for a workout in order to consider signing him. Though Beckham didn't play in 2025, he did work with Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2023, en route to recording 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season contests. As the NFL Draft approaches, Malik Nabers (knee), Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin top the Giants' WR depth chart.