Beckham, who remains a free agent, intends to play in 2025 and has drawn interest from teams around the league, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Beckham appeared in nine regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2024 before both sides mutually agreed to part ways in December. In that span, he had just nine catches for 55 yards on 18 targets. Beckham is now entering his age-33 season and has only put together one 500-yard campaign since 2020, so it seems fair to say his days contributing as an actual starter are in the past, but he could draw interest from teams in need of added depth at wide receiver.