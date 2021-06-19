Hall (pecetoral) was arrested earlier this week and is facing misdemeanor assault charge, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Hall has since posted bond and is set for a court date on July 16. He revived his carer in 2020 by recording 34 tackles (18 solo) and a sack across 10 games before undergoing pectoral surgery. However, Houston ultimately withdrew their $2.1 million qualifying tender offer to Hall in March and he has been a free agent since. He will now seemingly be focused on his legal issues in the immediate future.