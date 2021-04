The Texans withdrew their $2.1 million qualifying tender offer to Hall (pectoral) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The move terminates Hall's pending contract with the Texans. The former Raider revived his career in Houston last season, notching 34 tackles (18 solo) and a sack in 10 games before being forced to undergo pectoral surgery. His focus will now be to get fully healthy and latch on with another tea.