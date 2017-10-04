Jones could have a key role in the Packers offense Sunday in Dallas if Ty Montgomery (ribs) isn't able to play, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones did a nice job filling in for Montgomery and Jamaal Williams (knee) in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears, taking 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. The performance made him one of the top Week 5 waiver adds, though he won't necessarily handle a major role come Sunday, considering Williams was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and Montgomery managed a limited session. In the event Williams ends up playing while Montgomery sits out, Jones likely would be asked to handle obvious passing downs, at the very least. The entire situation will require careful monitoring in the coming days.