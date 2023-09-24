Dillon is expected to serve as the Packers' lead back in Sunday's game against the Saints with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive for the second contest in a row, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones closed Week 3 prep with two straight limited practices and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but he ultimately didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury he sustained in the season-opening win over the Bears to gain clearance to play. As a result, Dillon should be in line for another starting nod, with Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor available as depth options behind him. In the Packers' Week 2 loss to Atlanta while Jones was sidelined, Dillon played 68 percent of the offensive snaps and carried 15 times for 55 yards to go with an eight-yard reception on his lone target.