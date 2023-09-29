Dillon rushed five times for 11 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Dillon's backfield mate Aaron Jones returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but the two players actually logged the same amount of carries. The real culprit in the sparse overall usage for Green Bay's ground attack was the big first-half deficit the Packers found themselves in, and the fact they were never able to whittle a 24-point halftime deficit to less than 10 at any time in the second half. The entire offense will have a chance to reset during a Week 5 bye, and Dillon will likely return to his normal complementary role alongside a presumably healthy Jones during a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders on Monday night, Oct. 9.