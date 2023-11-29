Dillon (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mike Spofford of packers.com reports.
Dillon was listed as questionable last week before taking 17 touches for 81 yards in a 29-22 Thanksgiving win over the Lions. Aaron Jones (MCL sprain) missed that game and still isn't practicing, while third-stringer Patrick Taylor is the team's healthiest RB at the moment. Taylor got 48 percent of the snaps last Thursday --nearly matching Dillon (52 percent -- but with only four touches on his 27 plays.
