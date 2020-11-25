Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Dillon (illness) has returned to the Packers' facility but continues to work his way through the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dillon is more than three weeks removed from testing positive for the virus, missing three games as a result. There's no telling when he'll be cleared to resume regular activities, or when his conditioning will be enough to be considered for work out of the backfield. That said, LaFleur believes Dillon "can contribute a lot" once he does. Until then, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will continue to get the bulk of the RB reps for Green Bay.