Dillon (groin) is listed as active Thursday at Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

In the first outing of a likely multi-game absence from Aaron Jones due to a sprained MCL, Dillon will brush off an injury that capped him to limited listings on all three Week 12 practice reports and suit up Thursday. Assuming he's ready for a robust workload, Dillon should get all the touches he can handle as he looks to build upon his performance since the team's Week 6 bye. Over the last five games, he's averaged just under 4.0 yards on his 53 rushes and recorded 13 catches (on 15 targets) for 121 yards. Any RB reps that don't go to Dillon will be available to Patrick Taylor and James Robinson.