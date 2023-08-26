Carlson made two field goals and one of the two extra points he attempted in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

Carlson's misfires have frequently been focused on since the Packers selected him back in April, but Saturday's miss was blocked and largely out of his control. On a positive note, Carlson was good on a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 57-yarder just before halftime. He ends the exhibition season on a high note and is locked in as Green Bay's kicker for their Week 1 matchup against the Bears.