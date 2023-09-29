Carlson made a 34-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Lions.

Carlson both got up and made two field goals for the first time as a professional, but the Packers attempted two-point conversions on both touchdowns they scored, so he wound up with only the two opportunities to put points on the board. Carlson is perfect four games into his professional career, but he also isn't seeing as many scoring chances as other kickers around the league.