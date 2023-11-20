Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

The rookie did not miss a kick over his first five games in the NFL, but he has now missed at least one attempt in four of five appearances. There has been no indication that Green Bay is considering changing kickers, but those who still have Carlson on their fantasy teams may want to, particularly with the Packers facing two teams -- the Lions and Chiefs -- in the next two weeks who have fared well against players at that position.