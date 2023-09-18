Carlson made a 33-yard field goal and all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Carlson fell a bit short of his Week 1 point total, both in the box score and in fantasy lineups, but he could have topped those marks had a penalty on Green Bay's opening drive not caused head coach Matt LaFleur to pass on a 56-yard field-goal attempt in favor of a punt. Carlson -- despite nailing a 52-yarder in Week 1 -- seemingly still has some trust to gain beyond 50 yards, but that should come with time, and he remains perfect two games into his rookie season.