Carlson made a 30-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.
Carlson made both kicks he attempted in Week 8, but as has been the case since Week 3 his opportunities to put points on the board were minimal. He will at least have the matchup on his side in Week 9, as the Packers face a Rams team that has been friendly to opposing kickers this season.
