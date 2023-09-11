Carlson made a 52-yard field goal and all five extra points he attempted in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

It didn't take Carlson long to reward the faith the Packers placed in him after selecting him the sixth round of this year's draft, as he drilled the first field goal attempt of his career right before halftime and was true on every kick he got up. It's of course early in the season, and it remains to be seen what type of consistency both Carlson and Green Bay's offense will develop. However, if both come close to what they showed in Week 1, the rookie could provide more value in fantasy leagues than anticipated.