Carlson made a 52-yard field goal and both extra points he attempted in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Carlson missed a couple extra points in Green Bay's exhibition opener, but he bounced back in fine fashion, making every kick he attempted Saturday -- including a field goal from beyond 50 yards. The Packers have stood by Carlson despite some accuracy issues during training camp, and barring a rough night in the preseason finale the rookie is set to open the regular season as the team's kicker.