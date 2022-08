Baylor had seven carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 75 yards in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Baylor did not do much on most of his nine touches, but he did at least make a mark with a 68-yard catch and run early in the second half. Baylor has been with the Packers since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent back in May, but he checks in no higher than fifth on the depth chart among healthy Packers running backs.