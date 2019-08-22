Martinez didn't make the trip to Winnipeg with a minor injury but it's considered minor and he will be available for the regular-season opener Sept. 5 versus the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Fortunately for the Packers, their leading tackler for the last two seasons isn't in any danger of missing games when they matter. Martinez is coming off of back-to-back 144-tackle seasons and should pick up right where he left off to open 2019. It's still worth monitoring his status as the opener draws closer.