Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Packers' Chris Brooks: Not in uniform Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Brooks isn't suited up for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh.

Brooks will join Josh Jacobs (groin) on the sideline for the Packers' exhibition opener, leaving some combination of MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon to man the backfield. Brooks' absence Thursday may stem from the hamstring injury that kept him on the active/PUP list until this past Sunday. In any case, he'll have two more chances to mix into a preseason contest as he vies with Lloyd for the No. 2 RB role behind Jacobs.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!