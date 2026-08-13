Packers' Chris Brooks: Not in uniform Thursday

Brooks isn't suited up for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh.

Brooks will join Josh Jacobs (groin) on the sideline for the Packers' exhibition opener, leaving some combination of MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon to man the backfield. Brooks' absence Thursday may stem from the hamstring injury that kept him on the active/PUP list until this past Sunday. In any case, he'll have two more chances to mix into a preseason contest as he vies with Lloyd for the No. 2 RB role behind Jacobs.