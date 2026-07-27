Packers' Chris Brooks: Placed on NFI list

The Packers have placed Brooks (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list ahead of training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brooks appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury that was not sustained during football-related activities. The veteran third-down specialist signed a two-year extension with Green Bay this offseason and is in position to compete with MarShawn Lloyd for reserve opportunities behind starter Josh Jacobs. If Brooks' health keeps him off the field during the early stages of training camp, however, Lloyd will benefit from increased chances to secure the No. 2 backfield role.