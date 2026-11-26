Watson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Rams.

This is Watson's second in-game injury scare Wednesday after he previously returned from a thigh issue. If he can't get back on the field, Green Bay would be down one of its top playmakers for the second half. Prior to the injury, Watson caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. J. Michael Sturdivant and Bo Melton would be in line for elevated snaps on offense if Watson is unable to return.