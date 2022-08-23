Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the last couple days. However, Green Bay is still expected to remain extremely cautious with their second-round pick, so it's unclear if they'll thrust him into game action yet. While Watson won't need preseason experience to suit up Week 1, the exhibition game would certainly give him a prominent platform to prove himself capable of a sizable role heading into the regular season. Aaron Rodgers' comments have suggested the veteran wideouts (Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb) with get the majority of playing time to start the regular season, but Watson and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs have both have shown flashes of greatness early in their careers.